Hyderabad: City youth dies in Russia

Hyderabad: A City youth identified as Mohammed Asfan(30) who was allegedly duped into taking part in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war died. He is one of the victims who was flagged by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in January.

On Wednesday, his death was confirmed by the Indian embassy in Moscow. Authorities are making efforts to send his mortal remains back home, the embassy announced. The authorities identified the deceased with his name but did not provide more details like how he died. "We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," the embassy said in a post on X.

According to reports, scores of Indians were recruited as security helpers in the Russian military. However, they have been forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

Following Asad highlighting the issue, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier had clarified that the authorities were trying their best for an ‘early discharge’ of around 20 Indian nationals who are working as support staff to the Russian army.

On January 25, Asaduddin Owaisi had written letters to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Ambassador of the Embassy of India in Moscow, seeking the whereabouts of three youth from Hyderabad. Asfan was one of them, while others are Arbab Hussain and Zahoor Ahmed. Initially traveling to Russia for job opportunities, they claimed to have been misled by Indian agents and coerced into joining Russia's private army. The families of those youths were distressed as there had been no communication with them.