Hyderabad: CJI NV Ramana asks Govt to focus on libraries and playgrounds in schools

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of Supreme Court NV Ramana called upon youth to cultivate the habit of reading books and writing letters instead of short messages, which neither have language nor any feelings.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the 34th Hyderabad Book Fair here on Tuesday, he recalled his student days and said that his father used to write letters to him. "They used to explain clearly how they were in deep financial trouble. The letters used to help in communicating feelings of parents to children".

He said many national leaders went to jail and they did not sit idle. They used to read lots of books; some had even written books on different subjects.

During the freedom struggle, Jawaharlal Nehru used to write letters to his daughter Indira Gandhi; she used to read because they were written by her father. "It's time this culture is revived", he stated.

Chief Justice Ramana advised parents to change see that children inculcate the habit of reading books. He said he still remembers the days when he used to buy books at Koti from Navodaya and Vishalandhra publishers. "Instead of mobile phones, children should learn to have books in their hands and read them so that they can gain good knowledge." The CJ said he has the habit of reading a book whenever he gets time. "With increased responsibilities, reading books has become difficult. After reading paper books of 30-40 cases in detail every day, it is not easy to hold a

book, but I have not stopped collecting books. I buy any book which is good; it has turned into a big library. Books will continue to be my friends after retirement."

He stressed on the need to have a library and a playground in schools. "When we used to study--we studied in small and dilapidated places--we used to compulsorily have a library and a playground. Our school library helped us a lot as we used to read books everyday there. No one is following the rule of having a library and a playground, this is a serious issue; the government should concentrate on this," he remarked.