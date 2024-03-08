Hyderabad: CM A Revanth Reddy tears previous govt’s policies to shreds, debunks KTR’s development claims

Hyderabad : Alleging that the people suffered a lot due to the crooked policies adopted by the previous government during its 10-year regime, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday suggested the BRS working president, K T Rama Rao, take up fast-until-death for getting funds from the Centre.

The CM laid the foundation stone for ‘Rajiv Rahadari (SH01) Elevated Corridor’ at TIMS, Alwal, in Secunderabad on Thursday. He said that the State government succeeded in getting permission from the Centre. “KTR claimed it was because of the BRS fight. My suggestion to KTR is to launch a fast-until-death struggle at Indira Park for Hyderabad development. KTR should continue the stir until the State gets funds, or he should sacrifice his life,” said Revanth Reddy, adding that Congress activists are ready to support KTR diksha and also protect the BRS leader. Revanth Reddy questioned, "KTR consistently tweets about his party's success. What specific struggle has he undergone?"

The CM further said that the construction of the Rajiv Rahadari Elevated Corridor would ease traffic problems on the Medchal, Quthbullapur, Karimnagar, and Adilabad stretches. The project had been pending for years as the Centre and State governments locked horns on some issues. The previous government sidelined the project and neglected the people's needs, the CM said.

Revanth Reddy said that soon after coming to power, his government talked to the Union government and found a solution to the problem. He said he had met the Prime Minister and Defence Minister and apprised them of the pending project issue. The previous government delayed the allocation of land and the renewal of the lease of Chandrayangutta Defence land. “My government reviewed with the authorities and handed over the defence lands,” said Revanth Reddy.

He said that the Medchal area would be developed at the fastest pace once the elevated corridor works were completed. The State cooperated, and in return, the Union government helped the Telangana government, the CM said.

Revanth Reddy said that North Telangana would be developed quickly with the construction of the elevated corridor. He said that his government takes every decision in the interest of the people and executes it without politics. “Was there any permanent development in Hyderabad during the ten-year BRS rule? The development that took place in Hyderabad was only when there was a Congress rule," he said.

The elevated corridor is the gateway to the development of North Telangana. The government would seek the Centre's help for the State's development continuously. The State government is ready to fight with the Union government if it turns down the State’s request. The Telangana government is committed to developing Hyderabad as an international city. “We play politics only during the elections. After the elections, the only goal of the government is to develop the State. The government is also committed to developing the Cantonment area in the coming days,” said Revanth Reddy.