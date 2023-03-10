Hyderabad: CM KCR to inaugurate New Secretariat on April 30, say sources

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is has reportedly decided to inaugurate the Telangana New Secretariat building on April 30 and martyrs memorial on June 2.

This was decided after KCR inspected the ongoing construction works of the new Secretariat construction in Hyderabad on Friday. The purpose of his visit was to inspect the progress of the construction work and hold a review meeting with officials.



The new Secretariat, which has been under construction for four years, is currently in the final stages of completion. It is being reconstructed at a cost of Rs. 610 crore. The inauguration of the new Secretariat, originally scheduled for January 18, was postponed due to pending work. A new inauguration date had been set for February 17, but was further postponed due to the enforcement of the MLC code.