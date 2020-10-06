Hyderabad: Cops foil NSUI activists protest

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed outside JNTU campus after the National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists and other students attempted to stage a protest, which was foiled by the local police.

According to NSUI, with the demand for mass promotion of first, second, third year students and 50 per cent fee waiver, the students and NSUI (Telangana) president Venkat Balmoor and in-charge Naved Khan went to JNTU-H to meet the authorities.

But the police obstructed them from entering the campus. The NSUI leaders protested the police behaviour by sitting in front of the gates. As the leaders did not go from there, the police started a brutal lathi charge injuring almost every leader, including Telangana NSUI president Venkat Balmoor.

Condemning this incident, Venkat Balmoor stated that lathi charge on a peaceful protest is unfathomable. "We were here to speak with JNTU-H authorities and resolve the students' issues, which are lawful, but the police attack on us is highly condemnable. We are ready to face even the bullets for the students' cause," he said.