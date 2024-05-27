Hyderabad: Cops outsmart smartphone thieves, 713 pieces seized

Hyderabad: In a major operation against mobile phone smuggling, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force South, East and South-East Zone Teams busted an International smartphones smuggling and cell phone theft gang, apprehended 31 accused persons and seized 713 smartphones from them worth Rs 2 crore.

During the operation, the police caught 15 thieves, 11 receivers, four mobile technicians and one Sudanese national. Police seized 713 phones of different brands like Apple iPhone, Samsung, Vivo, Redmi, Realme, Oneplus and Oppo, and an auto-rickshaw, two computers and a laptop totalling Rs 2 crore.

The 15 offenders are Mohd Amjad (35), Syed Ghayaz Hashmi (35), Shaik Ansar (27), Mohammed Muzaffer (35), Mohd Khaled (25), Mohd Dastagir (28), Mohd Hamed (18), Mohammed Mahmood Ali (30), Sohail Khan (22), Mohammed Khan (24), Shaik Munawar (22), Syed Sajid (44), Syed Sharief (48), Mohd Mushtaq (42) and Syed Salauddin (36). The International receiver of stolen mobiles is Mohamed Musa Hassan Gamaralanbia (26).

Following the arrest, the police detected 27 cases at various police stations under Hyderabad Commissionerate.

According to police, in recent days, Hyderabad has seen a spate of mobile phone snatchings in the process of which robberies, extortions and even a murder has taken place earlier this month.

While investigating, it was discovered that a major criminal network has been operating in the city involving cell phone theft offenders and hosts of receivers of these stolen cell phones (both national and international) who are in the business of unlawful transport of these cell phones out of the country to sell them for illegal profits.

DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal said that 15 accused persons who are cell phone theft offenders committed thefts of cell phones in crowded areas like buses/bus stations, wine shops and at public meetings. All the accused (except one Sudan national) are native of Hyderabad and are common friends. They collectively hatched a plan to steal cell phones and sell them to all 10 receivers to earn money illegally. The DCP said, these stolen cell phones were being dismantled in Jagdish market in Abids, their IMEI numbers were being changed and the resultant components such as mobile screen, camera, speaker were subsequently being used as replacement parts for existing damaged mobiles received from customers at a fraction of price in comparison to original company rates. Few weeks back, a similar major network of stolen cell phone rackets was busted by the Task Force and several persons were arrested and police recovered 703 phones.

It has also been discovered that the cell phone receivers have offered advance payments to the snatchers to encourage them to bring bulk quantities of cell phones. Subsequently, these cell phones were being sold to Sudanese national Mohamed Musa Hassan Gamaralanbia, who is illegally exporting them via sea route.

Police advised the citizens to be vigilant when moving in crowded places and to report any snatching/theft incidents to them at the earliest. Further, mobile shop owners in the city are cautioned to refrain from purchasing/selling of stolen cell phones or engaging in illegal activities such as tampering of IMEI numbers as strict legal action will be taken up against them.