Hyderabad cops warn people not to come after 10 am

Hyderabad: In the view of orders from the Chief Minister regarding the strict implementation of lockdown, the city police on Friday took to Twitter stating that any unwarranted movement on the roads will be dealt with strictly from today.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat were among those who asked the public not to come outside after 10 am. "Vehicles coming out after 10 am without any valid reason will be seized," they said.

Mahesh Bhagwat said that unwarranted movement of youth wandering on the roads was seen after 10 am during the lockdown. "From Saturday onwards, vehicles would be strictly checked and seized," he said.









He said that several people were not serious about the lockdown and coming out after 10 am and they are exposing society to the threat by their movements on the road.





Alert for 22.5.21 till 30.5.21. Many people are not serious about Lockdown. They are exposing society to Corona threat by casual movements on road. This is a warning that we will be very firm from 22 May. After 10 am do not come out of your house. pic.twitter.com/2w9nyCzk6V — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) May 21, 2021



