Hyderabad: CS Santhi Kumari holds inspection of works on Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Saturday made a surprise visit to the tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar which is under construction on the banks of famous Hussain Sagarlake in the city.

The government had already announced the 125-feetstatue will be unveiled on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. Santhi Kumari inspected the works along with Roads and Buildings Secretary Srinivasa Raju and ENC Ganapathi Reddy and ordered to complete all these works by April 10.

The top official inspected the work of 100 seated capacity amphitheatre which is being constructed at the bottom of this statue.The officials concerned were asked about the progress of landscaping works and other civil works being set up in the precinct of this statue. Earlier Chief Secretary also inspected the progress of construction work of BR Ambedkar Secretariat.