Hyderabad Customs destroy drugs worth Rs 295 crore

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Customs has destroyed narcotics and psychotropic substances valued at Rs 295 crore.

As part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada and 'Say No to Drugs' campaign initiated by the Government of India, the officials of Hyderabad Customs destroyed the seized drugs on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking on June 26.

It undertook the destruction of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances totally weighing around 8946.263 kilograms, which were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad (DRI) and Hyderabad Customs on various counts.

The narcotics and psychotropic substances were destroyed by way of incineration at Hyderabad Waste Management Project located at Dundigul village, in Medchal Malkajgiri district near Hyderabad.

The destroyed drugs included 2655.942 kgs of Cannabis (Ganja), 11 Kgs of Heroin, 409.39 Kgs of Alprazolam and related materials, 142.932 Kgs of Ephedrine Hydrochloride and related materials, 74.92 Kgs of Ketamine Hydrochloride, 2.956 Kgs of Mephedrone, 53.983 Kgs of Methaqualone and 5595.14 Kgs of chemicals used for the clandestine manufacture of Ephedrine.

The eleven kgs of Heroin valued around Rs. 77 crores was seized during April and May 2022 from foreign nationals of Malawi, Tanzania and Angola at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.