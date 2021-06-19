Hyderabad: Cutting-edge tech makes Rajendranagar litter-free

Rajendranagar: A comprehensive and technical approach to garbage management system at Rajendranagar has made it easier for the officials to address the issue of day to day trash collection and disposal of waste without much stress and also made the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Sanitation Wing amply satisfied with the new development.



The officials reached to this point in just two years where they can make much of the mechanical approach to address the stinking and painstaking issue of garbage disposal. Spreading in a sprawling area of 3.5 acres at Katedhan, the dumping yard has been set up two years ago to dump the garbage being collected from different areas under Rajendranagar. However, soon the officials mooted an idea to begin the process of segregation of garbage under the shade using several cutting edge machines.

The idea has proved to be a big success as the officials now manages to turn the garbage being collected from different areas into source of revenue by selling half of the re-usable trash to recycle units before shifting the remaining dead waste to Jawaharnagar dumping yard.

To put the full-fledged segregating unit into operational mode, the officials employed several labourers to segregate at least 17 types of waste material. This has also created a promising employment for almost 190 people who are involved in end-to-end garbage treatment process under Rajendranagar.

"The dumping yard is helping us in two ways at a time by providing us space both for dump the garbage and segregating the reusable material using men and machines under one roof. We have a fleet of 100 open tippers for door to door garbage collection under Rajendranagar. Besides, out of a total strength of 190 members, at least 120 labourers carry out door to door garbage collection while remaining 70 supervise the entire process," informed Anjaneulu, Incharge Dumping Yard and a Liaisoning Officer GHMC Circle No.11, Rajendranagar.

After shifting the garbage to dumping yard, he said, the process of segregation of waste material begins using machines like Dedusting machine of 10 hp for segregation of garbage, Shudder machine of 5 hp for crushing the hard stuff, Bailing Machine of 10 hp for compressing the dry waste material. "Every month around 100 tons of reusable stuff is being segregated in the yard that includes Plastic, Metal, Paper, Glass, Pet Bottles, Books and even cotton waste. All the stuff would later sold out to recycling units while the dead waste material has been shifted to Jawaharngar dumping yard. The setting-up of dumping yard help us create an employment for almost 190 people who are involved in end-to-end garbage treatment process under Rajendranagar," he asserted.

The changing trend in garbage management system even attracted the team of officials from Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) who visited the dumping yard and fascinated with the throughput involved in the process of garbage treatment and disposal.