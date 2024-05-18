  • Menu
Hyderabad: DCA busts Ayurvedic drug racket

Hyderabad: The State Drugs Control Administration busted a racket involving the sale of allopathic drug powder mix ‘Ayurvedic Medicine for the treatment of Diabetes’ in Ghatkesar. DCA conducted a raid on Sampurna Ayurveda Nilayam in Ghatkesar village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district and seized stocks worth Rs 1.5 lakh which were claimed to be Ayurvedic medicines, but contained allopathic anti-diabetic drugs such as Metformin, Glimepiride and Gliclazide.

In a separate raid, the DCA officials seized two overpriced medicines – ZenBact ointment (Mupirocin Ointment IP 2% w/w) at Narsampet, and Thymeen Injection (Thiamine Injection IP 100 mg/ml) at Godavarikhani.

The DCA seized ‘Femizoy Syrup’, an Ayurvedic medicine in Jadcherla, for making a misleading advertisement claiming it treats ‘disorders of menstrual flow’.

The DCA also raided a quack’s clinic and seized drugs stocked for sale at Nizampet village, Nizampet mandal, Medak district. A raid was conducted on Sampurna Ayurveda Nilayam, Ghatkesar and Ayurvedic medicines mixed with allopathic drugs were seized.

