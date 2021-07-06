Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy felicitated

Tarnaka: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilata Reddy was felicitated by Gunna Rajender Reddy, MV Gona Reddy and others on behalf of Gandhi Global Family and Gandhi Gyan Prathistaan at her residence in Tarnaka on Monday.

On behalf of the foundation, Gunna Rajender Reddy and Gona Reddy honoured and presented Gandhian literature to the Deputy Mayor and her husband.

Professor Subramaniam, Talakola Purushottam Reddy, Maram Ranjith Reddy, SN Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, Ismail, Gundala Govardhan, Giri Babu, Dhanunjaya, Ramana Reddy were present at the occasion. They also submitted a representation regarding sustainable development.