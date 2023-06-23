Hyderabad: Despite resurgent Oppn, BRS still has an edge in segment

Hyderabad: The Quthbullapur Assembly constituency has been considered to be the fortress of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) for the past few years, as there is no strong candidate to contest against BRS in the opposition parties. But thisyear’s election promises to present a different scenario. It is going to be a keen triangular fight between the BRS and the opposition parties particularly BJP and Congress.

The Quthbullapurconstituency came into existence in 2008, as per the Delimitation Act of 2002. It comes under the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of the Telangana State and has over 6 lakh voters. This constituency comprises of Nizampet, Suchitra Centre, Kompally, Jeedimetla, Bowrampet and Dundigal, Gandimaisamma.

In 2018, KP Vivekananda of the BRS won the seat by defeating Kuna Srisailam Goud of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 41,500 votes.He has been winning the elections for two consecutive years. In 2014, the BRS MLA won from the TDP ticket.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Vivekananda from the TDP won the seat with 1,14236 votes at 39.6 percent, BRS KolanHanmanth stood second with 75,214 votes with 26.1percent and K Srisailam Goud from the INC got 40,199 votes with 13.9 percent. While in 2018, KP Vivekananda Goud from the BRS won the seat with 1,54,500 votes with 53.39 percent, K Srisailam Goud from INC stood second with 1,13,000 votes with 39.05 percent and BJP’s Sri KasaniVeeresh got 9,833 votes with 3.4 percent.

According to the sources this time the situation cannot be said to be a cake walk for the BRS. What is that had annoyed the voters this time?

A reality check by Hans India indicated that the local people are unhappy that not many developmental works were taken up and those started are not completed. Voters feel that there was breach of trust.

Pointing towards dug up roads in different lanes, they said there was no proper road and rail connectivity, very few government schools are there in the constituency. This time, we want a representative, who will work for the welfare of the people and not the one who would make empty promises, they said.

From BJP Kuna Srisailam Goud and B Naresh from INC are the main contenders again. The sitting MLA KP Vivekanandaexudes confidence that the party will give him ticket and he would win the polls again.

Locals demands

8 Proper transportation

8 Adequate water supply

8 Uninterrupted electricity

8 Proper facilities in Government schools and hospitals

2018

Party Candidate Votes BRS KP Vivekananda Goud 1,54,500 (53.39%) INC Kuna Srisailam Goud 1,13,000 (39.05%) BJP Sri KasaniVeeresh 9,833 (3.4%) SFB RavipatiLoka Vidya Sagar 2,976(1.03%)

2014

Party Candidate Votes TDP KP Vivekananda Goud 1,14,239 (39.6%) BRS Kolan Hanmanth Reddy 75,214 (26.1%) INC Kuna Srisailam Goud 40,133 (13.5%)



