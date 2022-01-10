Hyderabad: Despite two reservoirs, Omer Colony residents thirsty

Rajendranagar: Lack of proper patronage, planning and funding for years has pushed the entire Jalpally municipality into an area completely bereft of basic amenities. Residents of Omer Colony, in ward 14, are still living without water, sewage, roads and sanitation.



Though the colony area is covered under the Mission Bhagiratha with two reservoirs built side by side, the slum on the hillock still represents an 'extremely parched habitation' in the civic body, as dwindling water supply keeps people on their toes to quench their thirst.

In the absence of a proper underground pipe system, the mainline was thrown open on the surface while most people fixed PVC pipes to the main supply line to get water. As a result, the surface area in streets depicts a picture of 'lizard skeletal' wherein PVC pipes can be seen sucking water from the mainline connected to the reservoirs.

Of 28 wards of the municipality, four--12, 13, 14 and 15--geographically represent Pahadi Shareef, a densely populated slum enclave in extreme southern part of the city. Though these wards paint a dismal picture of extreme poverty, Omer Colony is most backward. Only semi furnished houses in serpentine and terrain streets amid the hillock exist without civic facilities. People are left to grin and bear it in silence.

While explaining hardships of the locals, Hasina Bee (60) said, "Leave alone basic amenities, we are not even getting water to quench our thirst. It has been almost two months since water was last supplied. Although we have paid amounts to secure water connections in the form of DDs online to the Water Works department, connections are yet to be provided to us. The pain and hardship we are living through is unbearable."

There are two water tanks on a hillock at Omer Colony from where water is supplied to households straight down the lane. However, what is more intriguing is the families living close to the water tank complain of lack of proper supply despite the fact that reservoirs are in close proximity.

"Both reservoirs are on the rear side of our house, but we are not getting water regularly. We get water only once a week or ten days. To get regular supply, we were told to get a formal water connection by following due procedure. We also paid DDs online, but to our dismay, the situation remained unchanged," bemoaned Amina Bee, another resident.

According to Syed Ameer Ali, an activist, "hegemony rules the roost in the Omer Colony area when it comes to water supply. Though the supply flows down, houses near the reservoirs on the top are deprived of supply. Lack of proper supervision and funds are actually contributing to a poignant state in ward 14, especially in Omer Colony."