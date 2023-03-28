Hyderabad: DGP Anjani Kumar opens free medical camp at DGP office

Hyderabad: Telangana State DGP Anjani Kumar said that maintaining a good health is important as it will help the police personnel to serve people better. He advised the police officers and other staff of DGP office to undergo mandatory health check-ups regularly.

Anjani Kumar inaugurated a free medical camp on Monday here for DGP office officials and employees. Additional DG AbhilashaBist and DIG Ramesh Reddy attended the inauguration of this free medical camp organised by Vasavi Hospital. Intelligence, CID, Police Housing Corporation, Communications and other department officials also attended the medical camp and underwent medical examinations.