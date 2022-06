Hyderabad: Disruption in water supply today

Hyderabad: There will be a shutdown of water supply on Friday in some parts of city from 12 to 8 pm as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will take up pipeline repair work.

A board release said the affected areas include Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakashnagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, Gouthamnagar, Vaishalinagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Mahindra Hills, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Meerpet, Lenin Nagar and Badangpet.