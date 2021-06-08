Hyderabad: Doctors held for selling black fungus injections in black

Saifabad: The North Zone Task Force, along with the Saifabad police, on Monday nabbed four persons allegedly involved in blackmarketing of Amphotericin B injections used to treat black fungus.

The accused were identified as Dr. Dubl Ramesh Kumar (BAMS doctor who also owns a clinic at Saidabad), Dr. Raghavendra Goud (doctor at Nikhil & Indo-US hospital), J. Srikanth (pharmacist at a medical shop of Medicover hospital) and Md. Asad (lab technician at Medicover). Six injections and Rs.29,600 were seized from their possession.

According to the police, Dubl Ramesh Kumar knew that there was a shortage of the injections in market. To earn more money illegally, he hatched a conspiracy with the other accused. They agreed to share the benefits by blackmarketing the injections. As they all agreed, Kumar illegally procured the injections through a medical agent, Vutla Saidulu @ Sai, (absconding).

The accused decided to sell each for Rs. 50,000, as against the original price of Rs. 7,400. However, their plans were foiled when the police laid a trap near Medicover Hospital at Secretariat and nabbed the accused. They were handed over to the Saifabad police for booking of cases, said P Radhakisan Rao, DCP of Task Force.