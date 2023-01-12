Hyderabad: Don't dare fly kites on city roads as cops on the prowl

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City police banned flying of kites on all thoroughfares in the city and in and around places of worship in order to maintain law and order. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand on Thursday issued orders and said that the rule will be in force from 6 am on January 14 to 6 am on January 16.

The police appealed parents and citizens to guide and supervise their children while flying kites and not allow them on terraces without parapet walls to avoid any outward incidents. Parents have been asked to see that their child do not run on the roads to collect stray kites. "Children should be made aware of the vulnerabilities as regards to electrocution and should be restricted to collect stray kites from electric poles or cables," said the Hyderabad CP.

The police also asked the revelers to not collect wood forcibly for bonfires and should use wood only with the consent of owners.

Orders were also issued to ban loud speakers/ DJs in public places, without obtaining permission from the police authorities concerned as per Rule 8 of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000. "No provocative speeches/songs shall be played. Further, noise pollution levels from speakers or public address system or any other activities should not exceed the permissible limits," said C V Anand.

The permission limits for commercial area during the day is 65 decibels and night 55 decibels, residential area-55 decibels and 55 decibels and silent zone-50 decibels and 40 decibels respectively.

Loud speaker or public address system shall not be used during nights between 10 pm and 6 am as per directions of the Supreme Court of India.