Hyderabad: Dr Ambedkar's statue makes it to Book of World Records

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has garnered widespread appreciation from across the country for installing a 125-foot tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the heart of Hyderabad city. The statue has been recognised by the High Range Book of World Records, with a certificate presented to Minister Koppula Eshwar on behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Minister Eshwar commended the achievement, noting that the Ambedkar statue's inclusion in the High Range Book of World Records is a significant accomplishment. Expatriate Indians have been congratulating the State government through various media channels. The minister anticipates that the statue will become a tourist attraction in the coming days.

SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, numerologist Daivagna Sharma, Jagital Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Haricharan, and High Range Book of World Records directors Srikanth and Suman Palle were among those who attended the recognition event.