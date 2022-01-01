Hyderabad: Dug up roads, poor upkeep of park torment residents of Zehra Nagar

Hyderabad: Residents of Zehra Nagar and Devarakonda Nagar, Banjara Hills, are facing severe hardships due to lack of basic amenities. Commuters and locals are having harrowing times as they are forced to travel on roads which are dug up and filled with potholes. Issues like sewage overflow, poor sanitation, garbage piles in lanes/streets continue to torment the residents, as municipal workers do not bother to clean the mess.



The two localities are part of one of the posh and popular areas of the city. Except roads, which link the TRS Bhavan, Jubilee Hills and other major places, many stretches in Zehra Nagar and Devarakonda Nagar are posing a threat to commuters.

A daily commuter Mohammed Shanawaz, who works at a hotel in Zehra Nagar, said, "I travel from King Koti to Banjara Hills. Except the main road, all internal pathways are in worse condition. Authorities only lay main roads; but the internal roads of are ignored. Ministers and politicians pass by this route as it a shortcut to reach TRS Bhavan. But they seem least bothered to even look at the civic issues faced by commuters/residents of the area."

The two areas suffer from poor sanitation. With no visits of the GHMC staff, several corners of the Devarakonda area emit stench with mosquitoes thriving over wastage. The residents also allege that roads have been dug up for more than a month to build manholes; still roads are in the same status. Many vehicle riders are using a road with barricades or GHMC caution stands lying there.

Harish Reddy of Zehra Nagar said, "the oldest park located on the hill is more than 15 years old; its condition is worst with fallen trees and daily wastage dumps. It's so bad that the gate is about to break with overflowing waste."