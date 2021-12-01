Hyderabad: Efforts on to stop new Covid-variant

Hyderabad: The State Government has initiated preventive measures to see that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 does not enter the State. As a first step, it has decided to cancel the Sunday -Funday event at Tank Bund and Charminar with immediate effect.

State Municipal Administration and GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) had recently launched the Sunday- Funday cultural and recreation event, including street food at these two historical places during the weekend. The response from the public to this initiative was tremendous. However, no vehicles will be allowed on the Tank Bund on Sundays.

The Government is also conducting a study on the public movement at cinema halls, restaurants, educational institutions and malls to ascertain the Covid safety measures followed by visitors and managements. Soon some restrictions are likely to be imposed.

Officials of the Education department had started surprise visits to the institutions to study the health protocols and a report would be submitted to the government in the next couple of days. The Government is said to be contemplating imposing hefty fines on the management and visitors who do not wear face masks or use sanitizers inside the premises.

On the weekends, bars and restaurants are also flooded with visitors. Directions to such management have been issued to ensure that all Covid safety measures were in place. The Cabinet Subcommittee headed by Health minister T Harish Rao is likely to hold a meeting during the weekend to analyse the Covid positive cases and the urgent measures that are needed to be taken to see that the State remains a safe zone.