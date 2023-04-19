Hyderabad: Eid shoppers, beware! Pickpockets on the prowl

Hyderabad: With Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on Saturday, and the shopping spree has already picked up and with round-the-clock hectic business activity, the police have formed teams to tackle pick-pocketers and other offenders.

In view of the huge rush in the markets and anticipating thefts by pocket-picking gangs and habitual offenders, the police deployed crime teams in markets especially in Old City areas. Mobile phone and gold chain thefts and pocket picking are common crimes reported in the market during Ramzan shopping.

According to police, the gangs, involving women and children, usually strike at this time of the year preying on unsuspecting shoppers, especially women, in areas like Charminar, Lad Bazaar, Pathergatti, Madina market among others.

Charminar police have formed special teams comprising sleuths from local police stations and Central Crime Station (CCS) to keep an eye on offenders. Moreover, SHE teams are also pressed into service to curb incidents of eve-teasing," said a senior police officer at Charminar police station. To foil the attempts, police deployed mufti policemen including women officers in the markets. The police also monitor the activity in markets from the command and control centre," added officer.

The police are asking women to be cautious by keeping their handbags, purses and mobile phones safe. Since women are vulnerable targets, police have put up caution sign boards at various places, asking them not to keep their bags on cash counters, as attention diversion gangs may target them. Police also kept announcements in markets to spread awareness among people about exercising caution while shopping.

"We are spreading awareness among the public and asking them to be cautious of attention diversion gangs and pickpockets. Officers in plain clothes were also deputed in crowded market areas. We are watchful and ready to nab them," said DCP South zone, P Sai Chaitanya.

Apart from the Old City market, the police have identified the Karwan market, Kishan Bagh market, Golconda Bazaar, Hafeez Baba Nagar market, Vattepally market, Musheerabad market, Tolichowki market for posting pickets.

Local police along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) also hold flag marches across several routes including sensitive one to maintain law and order during the Ramzan Festival. Tight security arrangements are made in the city by the police in view of important religious events Shab-e-Qadr, followed by Jumat-ul-wida and weekend the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The city police as a confidence-building measure along with RAF also conduct area domination marches. The march helps the police gain familiarization with the area topography to instantly respond actively in emergency situations. It was conducted in Mir chowk, Rein Bazar, Bhavani Nagar, Falaknuma, Farooq Nagar and several other sensitive locations.

The flag march was conducted, and the purpose was to instill a safe and secure feeling among the public. About 100 RAF personnel took part in the flag march that passed through different areas, said a senior RAF officer.