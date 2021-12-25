Hyderabad: Epion Pain Leaf Centre treating knee pain sans surgery

Hyderabad: The Epion Pain Leaf Centre here is offering plasma therapy which envisages development of cartilage in the knee without surgery, as the main cause of knee pain is erosion of the cartilage.

The state-of-the-art pain relief Centre claims to have treated successfully 3,500 people in a short span of time. It has helped them to move on with their lives. Dr Sudhir Dara, the administrator of the centre, says it is common for knee pain to increase with age.

"Knee pain begins when the cartilage (pulp) between the kneecaps erodes. In platelet rich plasma therapy, the plasma is collected from a patient's blood and developed where the pulp is worn out.

Dr Dara has been accorded a rare honour for providing excellent medical services. In recognition of his services, he was honoured with the Health NC Award on behalf of the Telugu States. He received the award from Health Minister T Harish Rao.