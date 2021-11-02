Hyderabad: Farmhouses turning dens for illegal activities

Hyderabad: Deserted farmhouses located on the city outskirts at Moinabad, Shankarpalli, Chevella and nearby places have become favourite dens for illegal activities where rave parties, gambling and other illegal activities are being organised.

It is learnt that a number of farmhouses are used for illegal activities. Long queues of high-end cars can be seen entering these farmhouses. Farmhouses and farms that are owned by celebrities and other famous people are located in suburban areas such as Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Kothur, Ibrahimpatnam, Maheshwaram and Moinabad, where many such cases were reported earlier.

Earlier this year, the Kadthal police raided a farmhouse where a rave party was organised and arrested 30 students who attended it. The police also seized alcohol bottles. In other incidents, the police busted cockfights during Sankranthi festivities. The local people said illegal parties are organised during the last weekend of every month.

The party organisers pay huge bribes to local police in a bid to run it secretly, they alleged. They also said that the police try to wash off their hands by making a few arrests and seizing a few items from some organisers, but they do not take any serious action against the organisers.