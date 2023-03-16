Hyderabad: First Bharat Gaurav train from SCR to start on March 18

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday announced that first Bharat Gaurav tourist train service operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from SCR will be starting on March 18.

This train named as 'Punyakshetra Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya' will start from Secunderabad Railway Station with stoppages at important enroute railway stations of both the Telugu states (for boarding/deboarding of passengers). According to SCR officials, the Ministry of Railways has introduced the Bharat Gaurav train concept to showcase India's rich cultural heritage by connecting magnificent places of the country through a rail network.

Accordingly, the IRCTC has registered as the first service provider in SCR Zone. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that the Punyakshetra Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya" Bharat Gaurav tour which is being run by IRCTC is a great opportunity for rail passengers intending to visit several historical and pilgrimage places at one go.

The Punyakshetra Yatra, which is an eight nights and nine days tour that will begin from March 18 to March 26 will cover important spiritual destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

This tour is sure to provide a diverse and comfortable tourist experience to the passengers. The passengers can board/ deboard from the nominated stations in both the Telugu states that is Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram."