Hyderabad: Four held for selling fake Ramraj masks

Hyderabad: The Kavali police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake cotton face masks of Ramraj brand. The accused were identified as, Shaik Ghouseuddin, Gopalakrishnan, Vasudevan and D Raja.

According to police, they received a complaint from the management of Ramraj cotton stating that they have observed a lot of fake cotton face masks being sold in the market by using their brand name and logo. Upon receiving the complaint, special teams were formed and raids were held at various shops in Kavali.

During the investigation it was revealed that, one Shaik Ghouseuddin, an accountant at a popular readymade garment shop started his own company named, RTGS Agencies in association with Gopalakrishnan and Vasudevan. All three accused worked in the same garment shop. After collecting evidences against their involvement in selling fake cotton Ramraj face masks, they were detained, said the police.

Further investigations revealed that, they were just selling the masks, whereas the manufacturer was one D Raja, the owner of Sri Vasavi Textiles in Ongole. The special teams then travelled to Ongole to nab the culprit. He was then detained and the fake masks were seized from his possession. All the four accused have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and the case is further being investigated to look out for other such culprits, said the police.

Meanwhile, the founder of Ramraj cotton, KR Nagarajan, said, "The public should be very careful to buy at authorised dealers and Ramraj Cotton showrooms and use the original Ramraj Cotton face masks only. Also citizens should not to be fooled by counterfeits."

He added, "Those involved in such misconduct would be constantly monitored and action would be taken by the police."