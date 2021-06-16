Hyderabad: Free video classes App launched

Hyderabad: City-based 'Calcus Educational Institute ' created a free online platform for all the students from UKG to Intermediate, JEE, and NEET to provide quality education.

The app was unveiled by Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy. It includes practice material on math and science subjects and animated videos taught in Hindi and English in a class-wise manner that is easy for students to understand. Currently over 1050 videos and over 19600 questions are embedded.

Students can view the relevant courses for free by downloading the "eCalcus Free Online Classes" app from the Google Play Store and register their names.

They do not have to pay any fees. The Minister especially lauded founder Vanikumari, and organization for providing such free services to students in the present circumstances.