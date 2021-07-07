Hyderabad: Free water scheme registration date extended

Hyderabad: The State government, to facilitate 20,000 litre free drinking water scheme to customers living in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has extended the date for fitting of metre and Aadhar linking process till August 15.

According to HMWSSB officials, it has suspended drinking water and sewerage bills for consumers

until August 15. Domestic users with already installed metres will need to link Aadhaar to their connections by August 15 to avail the scheme. They will get a rebate on water bill till August.

To be eligible for the scheme, customers need to have Aadhaar linked to their Consumer Account Number (CAN) and have a running water metre. Domestic slum users do not need to install a metre.

Customers in the GHMC area should register their PTIN number, issued by GHMC, on a flat basis and complete the Aadhaar link process by August 15. Owners of flats in an apartment complex will get a rebate of up to 20,000 liters only if they complete the Aadhaar connection process. All other flat-owners who did not link their Aadhaar will be billed as usual.

Customers can also apply for free water schemes after august 15, but they will be issued bills from

December 2020 to August 31, 2021, but they do not have to pay any interest or penalty. They have to pay the bills in September.

Customers can link Aadhaar to their connections either at the nearest me-seva or by visiting the Water Board website www.hyderabadwater.gov.in. They can contact Customer Care 155313 for more information.