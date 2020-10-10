Hyderabad: Garbage not cleared regularly

Hyderabad: The unhygienic conditions coupled with overflowing garbage bins in several areas of Old City have been a matter of growing concern for residents, Kolsawadi area behind the Osmania Hospital is one of them.

Heaps of junk along the roads and in open stretches, has turned the Kolsawadi area into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases.

According to the residents here, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation workers are irregular in clearing the garbage which results in accumulation of piles of garbage.

The heap of garbage emanates foul smell and becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects," said a local, adding "No one is concerned about the residents living on the banks of Musi near Osmania Hospital."

There is Ramnadh Ashram, beside the Hanuman temple and a Dargah in the stretch. Residents as well as commuters find it difficult passing through the unhygienic conditions to visit the temple and Dargah. The devotees and local residents made several representations to the authorities concerned, but yet no action has been taken by the civic body.

Moreover, another resident Ravi said that no public representative including corporator, MLA and civic officials visit the area. Since no higher authorities pass through this road, the civic officials are not bothered to maintain hygiene." "We request the department concerned to solve the issue at the earliest," he appealed