Hyderabad: GHMC builds modern cemeteries, multi-level function halls

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up construction of multi-level function halls in different parts of the city at a cost of Rs 34 crore. The function halls were completed at Bansilalpet, Boiguda, Seethaphalmandi, Ramanthapur, LB Nagar. The civic body has proposed a modern graveyard at Adarshnagar for which plans were on by the architect. It gave the nod for a crematorium at Road no 13, Banjara Hills.

At a recent meeting the corporation approved development work of the crematorium with all modern facilities at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore.

The corporation had recently approved construction of a multi-indoor sports complex at NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

The civic body develops modern graveyards in different parts of the city with facilities like cremation platforms, ash storage, prayer hall, waiting area, sitting room, electrification. In the first phase it has developed 24 modern crematories costing Rs 24.13 crore. In the second phase nine graveyards are being developed at a cost of Rs 21.32 crore.