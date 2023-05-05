Hyderabad: GHMC grappling to implement TDR scheme for road widening projects

Rangareddy: Transfer Development Rights (TDR) scheme introduced by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to compensate property owners affected by road widening programmes is receiving a lukewarm response. This is making it difficult for the GHMC to execute road widening projects on time, especially in the Rajendranagar circle where several programmes are pending.



Thescheme allows GHMC to release TDR to property owners, enabling them to build an extra floor in their proposed structure anywhere within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits instead of receiving compensation for their affected properties. However, due to a lack of awareness, most property owners identified for road widening prefer compensation over TDR.

Krishna Mohan, the Deputy City Planner of the Town Planning Wing in Rajendranagar Circle, said that the TDR could help property owners build extra floors in their structures or sell the TDR to builders willing to raise extra floors. However, the response to the GHMC TDR scheme is very low in congested areas compared to developing enclaves.

“Generally, 400 square yards of TDR is being granted in lieu of 100 yards of land acquisition under the road widening programme. Apart from this, the bond is also helpful to secure occupancy certificates from the GHMC. However, the response to the GHMC TDR scheme is very less in congested areas as against the developing enclave,” the official explained.

Meanwhile, builders in well-developed areas such as Narsingi, Neknampur, Manikonda, Gacchi Bowli, Kukatpally, Nizampet, and Petbasheerabad are searching for property owners willing to sell their TDRs, which are coming as a blessing in disguise for them to build extra floors in their buildings.

Presently, several projects, including the Zoo Park-Aram Ghar Grade Separator and Foot Over Bridge at Odam Gadda Railway Halt, are grounded in Rajendranagar. Approximately 76 properties have been identified for road widening from Mir Alam Filter to Aram Ghar stretch, of which 25 properties have been cleared under the land acquisition process. The process of acquiring properties affected by

road widening projects is ongoing.