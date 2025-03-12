Hyderabad GHMC Plans Euthanasia for Dangerous Stray Dogs

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed euthanasia as a measure for highly aggressive stray dogs deemed a threat to public safety. The civic body outlined this proposal in an affidavit submitted to the Telangana High Court, which is currently reviewing measures to address the stray dog population and prevent attacks.

The proposal follows an increase in dog bite incidents, prompting concerns over public safety. GHMC assured the court that euthanasia would be carried out strictly under veterinary supervision, ensuring compliance with humane treatment protocols.

GHMC continues to implement mass sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination programs under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules-2023, aiming to control the stray dog population humanely.

To address concerns, GHMC has introduced multiple reporting channels for citizens to notify authorities about aggressive or rabid dogs. Reports can be made via a toll-free helpline, a mobile application, a web portal, social media, and the emergency dial 100 service.

The euthanasia proposal has triggered a debate among veterinarians and animal welfare activists. While the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, permits euthanasia for animals posing a direct threat, ABC rules suggest this measure should be limited to terminally ill or severely injured dogs.

Veterinarian Dr. Vijay Kumar stressed the ethical complexities: “Euthanasia should only be considered in extreme cases when a dog poses an immediate and unmanageable danger.”

Dr. Amisha Rao suggested alternative methods: “Behavioral training and proper sheltering should be prioritized before considering euthanasia. It should be the last option.”

GHMC acknowledged difficulties in setting up dedicated shelters for sterilised dogs due to financial and spatial constraints. Officials argue that without sustainable long-term measures, managing aggressive dogs remains a challenge.

The Telangana High Court has acknowledged GHMC’s affidavit but has yet to issue a final decision on the euthanasia proposal. The next hearing is scheduled for later this month.