Hyderabad: GITAM awards PhD to Santoshi Misra

Hyderabad: The GITAM (Deemed to be University) Hyderabad on Thursday awarded PhD to Santoshi Misra in Applied Mathematics for her thesis 'Numerical Solutions of Heat and Mass Transfer of Nanofluid Flow Over Linear and Nonlinear Stretching Sheet'. She submitted the thesis under the guidance of Dr K Govardhan, School of Science, GITAM.

DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Prof G A Rama Rao, Principal, School of Science, Heads of various engineering & basic science departments and faculty appreciated Santoshi on her achievement.

