Hyderabad: GITAM School of Technology to hold FDP from March 23

Hyderabad: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, GITAM School of Technology, will organise a three-day faculty development programme (FDP) on 'Advances in Materials and Composites' on its campus from March 23 to 25, said Dr P Srinivas, Mechanical HoD.

Materials Science and Engineering is an inter-disciplinary field that focuses on material properties and microstructures. It advancements have resulted in the design and development of innovative materials for engineering applications necessary for industrial and socio-economic growth. Recent advances have pushed this subject forward, but they have also brought daunting new problems to light.

The various aspects related to nano materials and nanotechnology, smart materials, high entropy materials for energy storage applications, the role of materials in additivemanufacturing will be covered in the FDP. There will be three keynote talks and three expert talks by eminent persons from academia and industry, two hands-on sessions and a panel discussion by industry experts. For registration, accommodation and other details, interested candidates can log on to

https://forms.gle/Gb3hn1JbkaUQcpPG9, contact Dr. V Jeevan, coordinator (77948 35203) or mail to [email protected]