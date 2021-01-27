Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitates wife of martyr Santosh Babu

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated martyr Col Santosh Babu's wife, Santoshi, and other awardees from the State on the occasion of Republic Day.

In view of the announcement of Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest gallantry award, posthumously to Col Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese incursions last year at Galwan valley, the Governor felicitated Santoshi and her children in Raj Bhavan.

She also felicitated Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, and N Shiva Shankar Reddy, IGP Nizamabad Range, on being selected for the prestigious President's Police Medals.

Dr Tamilisai also felicitated Chadalavada Hemesh (13) in recognition of his getting awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his innovation in developing a wearable device that helps those afflicted with Alzheimer's disease.

Among those honoured by the Governor was Lt Gen TSA Narayanan, Commandant of Military College of EME, Secunderabad, for getting the award of Ati Vishishta Seva Medal.

The Governor appreciated their dedicated services and thus bringing laurels to the State and the country, according to an official release.