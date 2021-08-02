Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presents awards at Mediciti Institute

Hyderabad: Mediciti-Institute of Medical Sciences held its 13th graduation day ceremony on Saturday, Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan attended as chief guest.

On the occasion, Governor presented awards to students writing MBBS final year examinations. Dr Rohit Mynampally was awarded two gold medals, one in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the other in Paediatrics.

Dr Apoorva and Dr Ravleen were the other two graduating students who received gold medals. Further the Governor expressed happiness to be associated with the graduation ceremony and shared her experience as a medical student.

"Inculcate the habit of practicing Yoga regularly to ensure holistic well-being of mind and body and also to develop confidence to tackle challenging situations effectively," the Governor advised.