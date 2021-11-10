Hyderabad: Govt colleges allowed to hire guest faculty on hourly basis

Hyderabad: The State Commissioner of Collegiate Education has issued proceedings allowing the principals of the government degree colleges to engage guest faculty on an hourly basis from 2021-21.

The guidelines issued asked the principals to notify the allotted number of guest lecturers through press notes and complete the whole process within a week.The guest faculty has to be selected by a three-member committee comprising the principal of the identified college, principal of the college and subject expert of the college. However, the selection will have to be made based on the minimum 55 per cent of marks in post-graduation. For SCs/STs minimum of 50 per cent of marks in PG. PhD. in the concerned subjects will be given preference. In case of PhD qualified candidates are not available, NET/SLET qualified candidates can be engaged. In any subject, if no PhD or NET/SLET qualified candidates are available then PG qualified candidates in that subject can be engaged, the circular said.

Candidates with teaching experience will be given weightage on the production of service certificates. The guest faculty will be paid for a maximum of 72 hours in a month; their services may be utilised till the end of the academic year. However, they have to give an undertaking that they will not claim for regularisation of their services in future. The guest faculty engaged may be informed that they are not entitled to any kind of benefits on a par with regular employees since they are purely engaged on an hourly basis payment. Besides, the guest faculty engaged should comply with other regulations specified, including termination and disciplinary rules.