Hyderabad: HCCB plants 15k trees

Hyderabad: Commemorating the 75 years of Independence and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB)-one of the country's India's top FMCG companies-conducted a plantation drive at Ameenpur here in collaboration with the Ameenpur Municipal Corporation. The event was graced by Bheem Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and municipal officers.

The first tranche of the drive involved the plantation of 15,000 trees at 'Bruhat Pattana Prakruti Vanam,' encompassing an area of 10 acres. With the objective of increasing the green cover around its factories, HCCB will be planting 25 lakh trees across the country.

Speaking about HCCB's target of 25 lakh plantations, Kamlesh Kumar Sharma, Chief Public Affairs and Communication Officer, HCCB, said, "When we were deliberating various ways of celebrating our 25th anniversary, our employees proposed that we create a carbon sink and draw an ambitious plan to top up the 50 per cent green energy usage that we already leverage. We gave ourselves the challenge of planting 25 lakh trees!."