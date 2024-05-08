Live
- Hyderabad: All arrangements made for holding polls in city
- Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada today
- Rajamahendravaram: Rains inundate low-lying areas
- Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till May 20, BRS MLC braces up to move Delhi HC
- TSSPDCL issues weather safety alert
- High turnout for EAPCET Agri, Pharma streams on day one
- Hyderabad: Heavy rains, gusty winds disrupt Metro Rail services
- Telangana: Brace for 5-day heavy rain in State
- Sec’bad receives 136.8 mm rains
- People will teach a befitting lesson to alliance, says Education Minister
Just In
Hyderabad: Heavy rains, gusty winds disrupt Metro Rail services
Hyderabad: Heavy rains and gusty winds on Tuesday disrupted the Metro Rail services due to which rail passengers faced hardship and they alleged that...
Hyderabad: Heavy rains and gusty winds on Tuesday disrupted the Metro Rail services due to which rail passengers faced hardship and they alleged that trains were plying at irregular times. The Metro also saw a slowdown as city-dwellers rushed to use it to avoid traffic snarls.
However, the situation at Metro stations was not better, as passengers complained that trains were delayed. Videos and tweets on X complained about long lines at the token counter and the suffocating environment in the trains. Many passengers were seen waiting for long at the Metro and finally opting for autos. “The train was plying very slowly.
Usually, I reach my destination in 15 minutes but on Tuesday, I took almost 40 minutes said a commuter. Moreover, the ticket vending machines at many metro stations were not working.