Hyderabad: Heavy rains, gusty winds disrupt Metro Rail services

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and gusty winds on Tuesday disrupted the Metro Rail services due to which rail passengers faced hardship and they alleged that trains were plying at irregular times. The Metro also saw a slowdown as city-dwellers rushed to use it to avoid traffic snarls.

However, the situation at Metro stations was not better, as passengers complained that trains were delayed. Videos and tweets on X complained about long lines at the token counter and the suffocating environment in the trains. Many passengers were seen waiting for long at the Metro and finally opting for autos. “The train was plying very slowly.

Usually, I reach my destination in 15 minutes but on Tuesday, I took almost 40 minutes said a commuter. Moreover, the ticket vending machines at many metro stations were not working.