Hyderabad: Heritage buffs walk the talk for preservation of cultural icons

Hyderabad : Heritage walks along streets of Old City brimming with stories of yore are gaining popularity in Hyderabad, thanks to the yearning among people to go back in time. Exploring and discussing the heritage of Hyderabad, a group of heritage enthusiasts participated in a walk on Thursday to commemorate ‘World Heritage Day’.

Chief guest Shailaja Ramaiyer IAS along with other dignitaries taking part in a photo exhibition on the monuments of Telangana held at State Museum in Public Gardens in the city on Thursday. The event was organised by Department of Heritage, Telangana govt in collaboration with INTACH Hyderabad Chapter.

The International Day for Monuments and Sites is celebrated every year on April 18. On this occasion, a Heritage Walk was conducted by various heritage enthusiasts, activists, and State departments, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and Telangana State Heritage Department. The GHMC conducted a walk from Darulshifa via Salar Jung Museum and ended at Osmania General Hospital. The GHMC zonal commissioners, HoDs and people participated in the walk. The GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said there is a need to pass on the legacy to future generations.



In the heritage walk, GHMC focused on development of the city after the major flood of 1908. It was inspired by the city’s development. The old municipal building as well as the Salar Jung Museum were seen through photographs of the past and the present.

The participants experienced and relived Hyderabad's past glory, including the heritage buildings, decades-old religious places, and vernacular architecture. Historians, architects, engineers, staff, and others joined the walk.

Ronald Rose said special efforts are being made to protect important heritage structure in Hyderabad. The GHMC and other departments have already completed renovation and beautification of Moazam Jahi Market, Maula Ali Kaman and Murgi Chowk Clock tower at a cost of Rs 18.33 crore.

Rose said the corporation will take up renovation projects to complete various pending works under the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project. He said the four arches (kaman) around Charminar have been restored. All steps will be taken to complete the work of recently proposed renovation works, including Murgi Chowk and Sardar Mahal.

The six kamans, including Rani Gunj Kaman (Secunderabad), Shaikh Faiz Kaman (Dabeerpura), Chatta Bazar Kaman (Darulshifa), Dewan Devdi Kaman, Dabeerpura Kaman and Hussaini Alam Kaman and the restoration works will be taken up. The kamans will retain their past glory.

The Department of Heritage, in collaboration with INTACH Hyderabad organised a photo exhibition and held a talk on ‘Monumental Heritage – its protection for posterity’ at State Museum, Public Garden.

Another heritage walk was organised at Shri Laxman Bagh Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Khajaguda. The temple bagged a heritage award by the INTACH. INTACH Hyderabad chapter convener Anuradha Reddy explained the significance of preserving heritage on the occasion. Another venue of the walk was Golconda stepwells at Qutub Shahi Tombs.

Heritage activist Mohammed Abid Ali said on World Heritage Day, we reflect on Hyderabad's rich heritage, from the iconic Charminar to the majestic Golconda Fort. These sites embody centuries of history, architecture, and culture, drawing tourists and locals alike.

To preserve and promote tourism and culture, Hyderabad and Telangana must adopt a multi-faceted approach. They must promote cultural exchanges and heritage walks which can educate and engage visitors, fostering a deeper appreciation for our heritage. Local artisans and cultural performers can be encouraged to showcase traditional arts and crafts, adding vibrancy to the cultural landscape. Together, let's safeguard and showcase Hyderabad's cultural treasures for generations to come’, said Ali.