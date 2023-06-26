Hyderabad: Heritage walk at Qutb Shahi Park

Hyderabad: A heritage walk at Qutb Shahi Heritage Park, Hyderabad was curated by Aga Khan Trust for Culture early morning on Sunday. The walk was hosted by MA&UD, as a part of International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) India at Hyderabad.

The heritage walk was supported by Deccan Heritage Trust Academy. The walk was flagged off by the dignitaries at Qutb Shahi Park entrance and several people including the dignitaries NavinPiplani, Former President, ICOMOS, India, Shalini Das Gupa, Secretary, ICOMOS, India, G S V Survanarayana Murthy, Convenor, South Zone, ICOMOS, India, Veda Kumar Manikonda, Member, ICOMOS, India, Ratish Nanda, CEO, Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKCT) participated in walk.

Earlier, the Annual General Meeting (AGM 2023) of ICOMOS, India was held at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana. The programme was hosted by the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana under the direction of Arvind Kumar, Special chief secretary. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary to Government (YAT & C (TC), Government of Telangana.