Hyderabad: High-Tech Prostitution Racket Busted in Gachibowli Area

A high-tech prostitution racket was uncovered in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. Police from the Madhapur SOT and HTF raided a house in the TNGO colony in Gaulidoddi and discovered the operation. The racket involved foreign women from Kenya, Tanzania, and Bangkok. Nine foreign women were taken into custody, and the police are searching for the mastermind behind the operation.

The authorities had received reliable information, and they carried out the raid on the night of Tuesday. The operators of the racket managed to escape, and the police are still looking for them. Further details are awaited regarding the case.