Hyderabad: HMWS&SB asks co to expedite reservoir work

Hyderabad: With an aim to provide water connections to the 89 colonies near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by the first week of April, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Dana Kishore has set a deadline for the company involved in constructing reservoirs and laying water pipelines under ORR Phase 2.

On Thursday the MD inspected construction site at ORR and interacted with the company engineers. He directed the board officials and the company representatives to work towards the goal of supplying water to areas identified as priority by April first week.

The reservoirs are being constructed at Kokakola Colony, including Ramakrishnapuram, Ayyappa Colony, Annojiguda, Choudariguda among others in the Keesara and Ghatkesar zones.

The board has undertaken the work at a cost Rs 613 crore in phase 1 under which 34 reservoirs, with 65.5 ml capacity, and 1,571 km pipeline are being built. Another Rs 587 crore has been set apart for construction of reservoirs under the phase 2.