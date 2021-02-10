Hyderabad: HRC summons GHMC official over lake issue

Nampally: Following petition filed by SOUL (Save Our Urban Lakes) representatives, The State Human Rights Commission (HRC) on Tuesday summoned the GHMC Superintending Engineer (Lakes) to attend hearing on February 12.

The petitioners alleged that the public money is being squandered even as NacharamPedda Cheruvu encroachmentsare going unabated and pollution increasing at the water body. They filed 28 pages reply on December 22, 2020 with facts and maps, in response to the GHMC commissioner report.

But, the GHMC and other authorities failed to respond.The HRC on Tuesday issued notice to GHMC counsel and to Superintending Engineer who is in charge of 189 lakes of GHMC to be present and to give explanation to petitioners' representations.