Hyderabad: Increase frequency of suburban services, rail users urge South Central Railway

Hyderabad: With the hike in TSRTC bus fares, the demand for Main Line Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains and MMTS has increased, as it is cheaper than any other public transport. In view of this, members of the Suburban Train Travellers' Association and rail-users have requested the South Central Railway to increase train frequency and also start MMTS phase II services.



The RTC has increased the fare by Rs 5 after 6 km and 4 km journey on the Metro Express and Metro Deluxe services which has led many people to opt for MMTS and DEMU services, as their fare is cheaper than that of RTC, MMTS ticket price is Rs 5;the maximum fare is Rs 15 after 20 km and MEMU is Rs 10.

The rail-users pointed out that rail transport is the cheapest mood of service. It will be better if SCR increases the MEMU train frequency in the city's north-eastern parts.

According to SCR officials, around 65,000 passengers use train services a day. Slowly the demand is increasing. With the demand the railway is raising the number trains. It recently restored 7 MMTS trains. Around 70 MMTS and 10 MEMU trains are plying in the city.

"When we can travel in just Rs 15 from Secunderabad to Falaknuma why pay Rs 30 for RTC bus ride. The RTC has increased fares to overcome losses and due to increase in fuel and maintenance charges. The increased charges are a burden on the poor and weaker sections. Also, it will be better if the SCR increases the frequency of trains every 30-45 minutes, as against two-three hours now," said T Anil, a rail-user.

According to Murali Krishna, working president, Federation of New Bolarum Colonies, "following the increase in RTC fares there has been a demand for rail transport. But in many areas, specially in the city's north-eastern parts, for boarding trains people are forced to go by bus to Secunderabad. In some areas like Bolarum, Alwal, Malkajgiri and in many parts of the north, the SCR introduced MEMU trains. It will be better.

Noor, general secretary, Suburban Train & Bus Travellers' Association said, "It will be better if frequency of DEMU trains is increased in Bolarum, Medchal, RK Puram. Also, the railway should introduce MMTS second phase trains and utilise the MEMU rakes from Medchal- Mahbubnagar newly electrified section to mitigate the hardship of passengers and to provide better, cheap and fast services to the city commuters. This is the best time and opportunity for the railways to introduce more trains on various sections to attract passengers."