Hyderabad : Inculcating leadership skills early in individuals called for at Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Hyderabad : An educational institution with an effective academic leader can flourish and nurture, since he provides the vision required to achieve the aims and objectives in a meaningful way, observed Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), while delivering presidential address at the inaugural of the five-day online workshop "Leadership Development" on Tuesday.

The School of Education and Training in collaboration with the Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) of MANUU is conducting the workshop.

Prof Siddiqui highlighted the need for teamwork in any organisation and the significance of each person's role in the team. He emphasised the idea of excelling one's own past performance and attaining new academic heights.

Resource person Nayeem Javed, Director, HADAF (Saudi Arabia), spoke on the topic "Exploring Leadership: Concepts and Theories". He emphasised on the need for leading through personality development and inculcating leadership skills early in individuals.

Speaking on "Traits of a successful leader", Dr Badrul Islam, assistant professor MANUU College Teacher Education, Aurangabad, explained the qualities a leader ought to have.

"An effective academic leader must be an academic leader rather than just an academic labour, responsible and accountable for nourishing team spirit among the stakeholders. Teachers must have leadership qualities with a view to lead students as well as peers," he said.

Prof Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, director of the centre, gave a comprehensive overview of the workshop. The session was moderated by Misbahul Anzar, assistant professor, CPDUMT. The workshop was being coordinated by Dr Ather Hussain and Saba Khatoon, assistant professors, Department of Education and Training.