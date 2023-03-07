Hyderabad: International Women's Day celebrated in Old city

Hyderabad: International Women's Day was observed in the Old city on Monday. Shaheen Women Resource and Welfare Association organised awareness among girls on legal training. As many as 100 girls and women participated in awareness. Shaheen announced to celebrate the day from March 6 to 31.

On Monday, the city-based women NGO organised awareness among girls on legal training as per the constitution in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Hyderabad. K Murali Mohan, Senior Civil Judge, City Civil Court and Secretary DLSA, Hyderabad, Komal Upadhyay Assistant professor of Keshav memorial College of Law, and Anitha from Sakhi Centre created awareness among girls and women as per legal aspects.

According to Jameela Nishat, Founder and Director of Shaheen, International Women's Day is an important day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The day marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality.

During the campaign, the organisation empowered young women and girls through different activities. Shaheen is focused on creating awareness and building knowledge among women and girls.

"We observe that most women are unaware of their legal rights. The ignorance of legislations and their rights as 'equal citizens' can be removed only when they are empowered through collective and sustaining grassroots interventions," said Jameela Nishat.

On the occasion of International women's day, we offer a collective platform for women in the Old City of Hyderabad to come together and embrace women's rights.

Shaheen Women's Resource and Welfare Association is based out of Old City. Committed to the cause of women's rights and communal harmony. It engages with women across age groups ranging from adolescents to middle-aged women helping them to break social barriers, gain control over economic resources and exercise leadership at multiple levels. Shaheen works in and around 20 slums in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Shaheen also held group discussions and individual counselling sessions on domestic violence, and sexual and reproductive rights have enabled women and girls, who seek support at Shaheen, to assert their identity as a woman and to stand up for their rights.