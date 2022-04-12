Hyderabad: Jalpally residents raise stink over lack of response to sanitary issues

Jalpally: Amid a vigorous campaign to collect property tax at revised rates in different municipalities, dejected dwellers, specially in Jalpally municipality, have raised a stink over no proper municipal services and facilities, like roads, sewerage and sanitation. Mosquito and canine menace are adding to their woes.



Agha st over the messy state of affairs, specially for neglecting sanitary issues that are taking a toll on public health, some residents at Saif Colony in ward 8 placard a placard amid scattered garbage in a street saying "In Jalpally there is no Municipality."

"On a 25-foot wide road, no space is left for at least a motorcycle to cross the lane due to heaps of garbage scattered around the street. Mosquitoes sting at night; stray dog menace in broad daylight only compounding people's problems. This is the sanitary state of affairs in Saif Colony," rued Syed Mairaj Ali, a resident. Blaming the municipal officials for unhygienic state of affair in Jalpally municipality, specially at Saif Colony, another resident Abdul Bari said, "though issues like sanitation, mosquito and canine menace have been consistently brought to the notice of municipal officials since last year, nothing has changed except hollow promises. After repeated representations to officials, specially Commissioner G P Kumar, we found that no municipality actually exists in Jalpally to address issues or serve people."

"Only after finding that no official is paying heed to our issues", he said, "we simply set a placard with a message amid the scattered garbage on a 20-foot- wide road in our colony to draw the government's attention to the plight of our area under the Jalpally municipality."

"With the present population of over 4,000 as against official figure of 2,000, Saif Colony has failed even to get a sewage system ever since the formation of the municipality. Clearance of garbage was done once in three months in the name of sanitation, while healthcare service like 'Basti Dawakhana' of a dispensary is a distant dream of the dwellers. Most works relating to basic amenities, like sewage, roads and water supply are confined to only foundation stones, while people continue to suffer in silence," bemoaned another colony resident Omer Bahmaid.