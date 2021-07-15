Hyderabad: Job mela held in city

Lakdikapul: A city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters in association with Hitech International Company on Wednesday started a 'Mission 50 jobs' for those seeking jobs in the city.

They aim to provide job opportunities to 50 women and men job seekers in over 15 companies. Mumtaz Ali Akram Director Hitech International Company Jubail KSA said, "The Job Mela will be conducted at various places in the city in each Mela as many as 50 m job seekers will get job opportunities."

Engineer Mannan khan founder Deccan Blasters said that due to the Covid-induced lockdown many people have become jobless; most of them are returnees from Gulf and are seeking jobs in the City.

Mushtaq Hussain, Sikndar Shah, Imtiyaz Baig, Shameem Parveen, Jamal Quadri and others were present during the inauguration of the 'Mission 50 Jobs'.