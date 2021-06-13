Hyderabad: 'Jungle Bachao' giving tigers their space

Hyderabad: The 'Jungle Bachao' programme initiated by the State Government during the last two years has resulted in a steep reduction in destruction of forest particularly in the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Nirmal.

Field Director of Kawal Tiger Reserve C P Vinod Kumar told The Hans India that only four incidents of forest destruction had taken place at Rajura and Kappanpally in the Nirmal division and Jannaram range in the Jannaram division in the past three months.

He said that these incidents took place due to gross negligence of staff and connivance in one case. He said the accused were identified and action was taken against the staff including a Forest Range Officer (FRO).

He further said that 23 forest offenders were caught and were sent to judicial remand. Suspecting that some of the staff had shown negligence in their duties were placed under suspension.

Not just that action against a Forest Divisional Officer and Forest Range officer was taken. Since 2019 action has been taken against 53 forest officials, Kumar said.

Besides, during the night patrolling, and cordon and search operations a total of 37 vehicles was seized in the last two years while transporting teak timber and other forest produce worth Rs 9,73,153, he added.

"Due to the improved efforts, there is an increase in herbivore population. Many areas of the tiger reserve are secured from biotic pressure. Recently tiger movement is also noticed in Jannaram and Nirmal due to effective protection," he said.

All efforts are in progress for the 'Jungle Bachao' under the guidance of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, (HoFF), and stringent action will be taken against the offenders.

The Forest department staff at Nirmal are committed to making the 'Jungle Bachao' and 'Jungle Badao' programme of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a success, he said.